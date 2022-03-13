Uttoxeter firm overwhelmed by aid donations for Ukraine
- Published
A company collecting aid for Ukraine say they have been overwhelmed by the public response.
Dozens of volunteers have been helping to organise the donations at CTR in Uttoxeter, who specialise in transporting second-hand goods.
The Staffordshire firm has received 300 pallet-loads of donations and five vans have already delivered some aid to the Red Cross in Poland.
The firm said there were strict guidelines on how to transport items.
"It's really important that the items are itemised into their own categories," company director Robert Almond, said.
"We have to log all of those with their own unique export codes to obviously be able to get the goods out of the UK and get them into the country where they're needed most."
More than two million people have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, the United Nations (UN) said.
Renata Pierscinsk, CTR operations manager said she is worried about her family in Poland.
"My family is in Poland at the moment, everyone is worried that Poland will be next, so we're helping people from Ukraine at the moment," she said.
"You know, we've got experience with transport and sending all the goods in Europe so, we decided to help."
The company, which transports goods from charity shops around the world, said it plans to make deliveries to Poland every week and is looking for more new item as well as further volunteers.