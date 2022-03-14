Baby died after mother given 'incorrect advice' in call to Stoke-on-Trent hospital
- Published
A six-month-old baby died after the mother was given the wrong advice, hospital board papers have revealed.
The mother called the maternity assessment unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital seeking medical advice, the hospital trust said.
However, the call was answered by a ward clerk, rather than a midwife, and they gave incorrect advice.
The trust said extra midwives had been recruited to help provide 24-hour triage cover.
The death happened in June, but emerged in papers before the hospital board this month.
An investigation was carried out following the incident, the NHS trust's head of midwifery, Sarah Jamieson said.
"We offer our sincere condolences and apologise to the family involved in this sad case," she said.
The trust's board heard the equivalent of 3.64 full-time midwives had been recruited to ensure one was always available to give triage cover over the telephone.
