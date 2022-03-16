Man jailed for manslaughter after punch in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing a man who he punched during a night playing cards.
Keith Rowlands, 44, died in hospital after being found in cardiac arrest at home in Nellan Crescent in Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent, on 19 December 2020.
Staffordshire Police said he had been drinking with a family member when a friend joined, bringing Joseph Forster.
Forster became "agitated" during the evening and later punched Mr Rowlands in the face, it added.
The force said Mr Rowlands had been happy to welcome Forster as long as he did not cause trouble.
However, Forster, 29, became increasingly "erratic" and witnesses saw him go into into the kitchen of the property with Mr Rowlands when they heard "scuffles" and a "couple of bangs".
They then saw Forster hit Mr Rowlands, who fell to the floor.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Rowlands died from a bleed on the surface of his brain caused by blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Forster, of Philip Street in Fenton, was charged with murder but admitted manslaughter at Stafford Crown Court on 14 March.
He was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail, with a further two years on extended licence.
In a statement released after his death, Mr Rowlands' family said he was a "big softie who loved life and everyone around him, always up for a laugh and a brew".
Det Insp Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police said: "Mr Rowlands welcomed Forster into his house as a guest and he repaid that gesture with a violent attack that resulted in Mr Rowlands' unlawful death.
"My thoughts go out to Keith's family and I hope the sentence provides some degree of closure."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk