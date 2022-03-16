Driver, 15, hurt in Stoke-on-Trent police pursuit crash
A 15-year-old boy was seriously hurt when a car he was driving and which police were pursuing struck a wall.
The Vauxhall Corsa was being pursued by officers along the A50, in Stoke-on-Trent, when the crash happened in Uttoxeter Road at 03:40 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
Its driver and two passengers, all aged 15, were taken to hospital with injuries.
The driver suffered serious injuries and his condition is said to be stable.
Both passengers, from Stoke-on-Trent, had minor injuries and were discharged, the force said.
They have been arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Staffordshire Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the police activity before the crash.
