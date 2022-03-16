Family 'lost and devastated' by biker's death in Staffordshire
- Published
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car said they were "truly lost and devastated".
Michael Perry, from Rowley Regis, collided with a white BMW on the A458 Bridgnorth Road at the junction with Six Ashes Road, near Stourbridge, on Saturday.
The 31-year-old died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.
His family said he was an "amazing partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend".
In their statement, they added he was "always ready to help anyone" and was "already missed so much".
Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of what happened have been urged to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.