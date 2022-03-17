Burton upon Trent man jailed for sex offences against a child
A man has been jailed for 15 years after pleading guilty to sex offences against a child.
David Charles Tomlinson, 50, admitted sexual assault of a child under 13, taking indecent photographs of a child and false imprisonment.
His crimes took place in April 2021 and Staffordshire Police called him a "truly dangerous man".
Tomlinson, of Winshill, Burton upon Trent, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Det Insp Kathryn Tomkins said: "I would like to thank the victim and their family for showing great strength and courage in providing evidence in the case."
