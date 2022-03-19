Cannock Chase: Woman punched after stopping for 'fake police car'
A woman was punched in the face in an attempted carjacking when she stopped for a car with blue flashing lights.
The victim assumed the vehicle was an unmarked police car when she stopped near Cannock Chase, Staffordshire, on Thursday, police said.
After she wound down her window, a white man in a cap punched her and tried to steal her car keys.
An Asian man then tried to get in the car but her doors were locked and she drove off.
The woman had been driving from Hednesford towards Penkridge when she pulled over for the BMW between Pottal Pool Road and Broadhurst Green at about 19:45 GMT, detectives said.
She suffered bruising to her face and remains shaken by what happened, they added.
Det Insp Neil Poultney said officers believe the attempted carjacking is an isolated incident but police patrols will be increased in the area.
"This is a shocking attempted car theft and has left the victim understandably concerned for her safety," he said.
