Hednesford Scouts six-year search for new home continues
A scout group has said its six-year search for a new home will continue after its latest attempt ended in failure.
First Hednesford Scout Group in Staffordshire had hoped to be granted the lease to the town's Pye Green Community Centre, but the plans were rejected by Cannock Chase councillors.
The authority had received a 1,400-name petition from people living nearby.
The scout group said its current home, on Mavis Road, is no longer usable.
In 2021 the group applied to build a new base on land it previously owned on Tower Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, but that was also opposed by residents, who complained elderly neighbours could be kept awake by noise.
The latest application, to take over the Pye Green lease, was opposed partly because residents said they feared other groups would miss out on the chance to use the centre.
Following that rejection the scout group put out a statement which said the objections to the two applications had been "hostile" but it would "not engage in a political debate under any circumstances".
It also said the groups it runs "are not, as recently incorrectly stated on social media platforms, 'just a group of boys pursuing a hobby'".
The group, which was founded in 1908, said: "The Scouts will continue to search for suitable premises which will allow them to continue to grow in the way that best suits the youngsters in their care and the growing number of applications to join."
It asked for help from anyone who knows of suitable land in the Hednesford area.
