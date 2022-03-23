Southbound M6 closed in Staffordshire after HGV crash
A southbound stretch of the M6 in Staffordshire has been closed after a crash involving three HGVs.
Delays of more than 30 minutes are reported away from the scene between junction 11, for Cannock, and 10a, the M54 junction at Essington.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a lorry driver who was trapped for about three hours had been taken to hospital. Two other drivers were not hurt.
National Highways advised motorists to approach the area with caution.
The ambulance service said the three vehicles suffered "significant damage" with one driver trapped.
"Ambulance staff worked closely alongside colleagues from the fire service to cut him free, a process which took about three hours," a spokesman said.
Once free, he was treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious, it added, before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.
A second man was assessed and discharged at the scene whilst the third patient did not wish to be assessed, it said.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening the road, National Highways said and added drivers were advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
A diversion is in place where drivers leave the M6 at junction 11, join the A460 and continue on to junction one of the M54.
From there motorists will continue along the M54 and re-join the M6 at junction 10a.
