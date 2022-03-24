East Staffordshire Borough Council elects new leader
A local authority has elected a new leader after the resignation of his predecessor who quit following a vote on the future of their town.
Councillor Duncan Goodfellow stepped down after members of East Staffordshire Borough Council threw out plans for a revamp of Burton upon Trent amid concerns it would waste money.
Fellow Tory George Allen, acting leader, has been selected to take over.
It came despite some members speaking out against his nomination.
He said criticism was "disappointing" but he had received "messages of support".
Mr Goodfellow departed earlier this month amid criticism of plans for regeneration projects after Burton secured £23.8m from the government via the Towns Fund.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Allen had brought forward a fresh set of proposals, which were approved on Monday, days ahead of the deadline for submission.
The council will look at how to regenerate the riverside area, upgrade the surface of the towpath that runs along the Trent and Mersey Canal, and enhance cycle networks.
During the leader selection process, councillor Colin Whittaker, Conservative, said Mr Allen, who was in charge of the Burton Town Deal plans, should have resigned when the first iteration failed to garner enough support.
Conservative Greg Hall also spoke against Mr Allen's nomination, as did independent councillors Richard Grosvenor and Deneice Florence-Jukes.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Allen said: "It's somewhat disappointing, but I had some good messages of support from many members.
"Certainly after, I had a lot of people from all across the chamber - members of the opposition, independent members and of course Conservative members from my own group - saying that they're very keen on wanting to support me and making sure we make the best of it."
