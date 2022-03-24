Dog 'home alone for five weeks' rescued in Stoke-on-Trent
A malnourished dog that police said had been left on its own at home for five weeks has been rescued.
Officers were called to a property on Leek New Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The animal had been alone since his owner was sent to prison, according to a police tweet.
RSPCA staff removed the dog from the house and handed him over to a vet for treatment.
