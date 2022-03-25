HS2 protesters waiting for eviction to begin after papers served
A group of HS2 protesters at a camp in Staffordshire are still on site a day after they were due to be evicted.
HS2 Ltd had served evictions papers demanding they vacate the site near Swynnerton by 24 March.
But the group said it was not expecting to get moved on straight away, had no plans to leave voluntarily and would resist any forced eviction.
One of the protesters, Steph, said: "They'll probably leave it for a few weeks and just hope that we get bored."
They are opposing the construction of the high speed railway between Fradley and Crewe.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service, which spoke to the protesters, said they had dug a tunnel and built tree houses to make any eviction more difficult.
There are also a large number of wooden pallets, which they said they would use to construct a tower.
Steph said he had no idea when that might come and added: "At some camps, it could be as soon as the end of the notice has come about, but sometimes they'll leave it for months on end."
He said the waiting can cause "a lot of stress".
"I really like to now what I'm up in the next week, and coming months, so I really don't know when that's the situation, when we've got an eviction hanging over our heads," he said.
"It's just a really beautiful woodland and it needs to stay, so I'll do what I can to keep it here."
Another protester, Nigel, said he had past experience of evictions.
"Tunnel bailiffs are usually really good. They'll work with people, because it's all about safety.
"We're not deliberately putting ourselves in the way of danger, but we will put ourselves in a position where we think we can protect a tree or a piece of land."
He said as well as slowing the progress of the work, he hoped protest camps like this one would help build public awareness.
HS2 Ltd was contacted for comment but said it would not discuss plans or provide a running commentary on eviction operations.
