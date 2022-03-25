Brothers who murdered pensioners in Staffordshire jailed for life
- Published
A serial burglar who murdered two pensioners using "cruel violence" has been handed two life sentences.
Amos Wilsher, 29, was told he would serve a minimum of 38 years in prison for the murders of Arthur Gumbley, 87, and 88-year-old Josephine Kaye in Staffordshire.
His brother Jason Wilsher, 23, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for his part in the murder of Mr Gumbley.
The pair also received concurrent terms for conspiracy to rob and wounding.
At a trial last month, the 29-year-old and his younger brother were found guilty of murdering Mr Gumbley, who died three weeks after suffering broken ribs during an attack at his bungalow in Little Aston in November 2017.
In the attack on Mrs Kaye, the jury heard Amos Wilsher had posed as a gas worker to remove a padlock from a gate before injuring her and stealing her safe containing £20,000.
She died in hospital in March 2020, three weeks after suffering a broken leg when Amos Wilsher repeatedly threw her to the floor at her home in Park Hall, Stoke-on-Trent.
Both were additionally found guilty of wounding pensioner Dennis Taylor.
Passing sentence at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Henshaw said Amos Wilsher, formerly from Tibshelf, Derbyshire, had targeted elderly and vulnerable victims in a planned series of robberies.
The murder of Mrs Kaye had involved the use of "cruel violence inflicted on a slight and vulnerable" pensioner, the judge said.
Imposing concurrent terms of 15 years and six years for conspiracy to rob and wounding, the judge added: "Your murders are mitigated by your lack of intention to kill... which has played a part in my decision not to make a whole life order."
Amos Wilsher is already serving a 12-year sentence imposed in July 2020 at Basildon Crown Court for a 2018 attack on a pensioner who was beaten around the head in Brentwood, Essex.
His younger brother was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 and five years respectively for conspiracy to rob and wounding with intent.
The trial at Coventry Crown Court heard the older brother was linked to Mrs Kaye's murder by DNA evidence found on a screwdriver, hat, security light and soap tin, plus a fingerprint on the side of a car.
Jason Wilsher, originally found guilty of Mr Gumbley's murder in 2019, had been granted a re-trial despite DNA evidence linking him to the scene.
Both brothers were also found guilty of conspiracy to rob and wounding with intent in relation to a third victim, Dennis Taylor, who was attacked in 2017 at his home in Creswell, near Bolsover, Derbyshire.
Mr Taylor, 82, suffered a broken nose and broken fingers when he was attacked with a baseball bat and walking stick, losing cash, watches and jewellery during the ordeal.
