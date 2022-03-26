Hanley tower block fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Stoke-on-Trent.
At its height, about 40 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Northwood Court in Ringland Close, Hanley, on Saturday morning.
Thick flames could be seen coming from a window near the top floor after the fire broke out shortly after 07:00 GMT.
No injuries were reported, and the arrested man, 43, from Stoke-on-Trent, remains in custody.
He is being questioned on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, Staffordshire Police said.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service added a structural engineer from Stoke-on-Trent City Council was due to attend the scene.
