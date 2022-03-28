Cannock dog attack: Arrest after boy seriously injured
A woman has been arrested after an eight-year-old boy suffered facial injuries in a dog attack in Cannock.
The boy, a six-year-old girl and a woman, 35, were attacked in Brook Vale, in the Staffordshire town, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday.
The boy remains in a critical but stable condition, police said.
A 51-year-old woman, from Cannock, has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
Detectives said she had been bailed while their investigation continued.
The other two victims are receiving treatment for arm injuries.
