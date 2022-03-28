Hanley tower block fire: Man detained under Mental Health Act

Kayleigh Bramhall
The fire at Northwood Court broke out shortly after 07:00 GMT on Saturday

A man arrested following a fire at a block of flats in Stoke-on-Trent has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at Northwood Court, in Ringland Close, Hanley, on Saturday morning.

No-one was hurt but the windows of the 10th-floor flat were blown out by the blaze, the fire service said.

The 43-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The windows of a flat were blown out by the blaze, the fire service said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics