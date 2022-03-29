Cost of living: 'People aren't spending money as they used to'
A café owner in Newcastle-under-Lyme said shoppers "aren't spending money like they used to" amid the cost of living crisis.
Sharron Brian, who runs Café 21 in the Staffordshire town, said her business was struggling as many people did not have the money for luxuries.
Shopper Charlotte Burton added every penny was being spent on utilities.
It comes as families prepare for energy regulator Ofgem's new price cap, which takes effect from Friday.
Ms Brian, who took over her business at the start of the pandemic, said: "Nobody can afford anything, all the money is really to live, electric bills and all the cost of living.
"We're a new business and I just find that nobody can afford to treat themselves to a takeaway meal or go out to the pub and it is really sad from how we used to live."
Ms Brian said, like other people, she was spending less money on herself, which was impacting on her forthcoming wedding.
"The wedding I'd love to have, I'm not going to spend that much money on it," she said.
Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out measures aimed at combating soaring energy, food and fuel prices.
But Ms Brian called for more support for businesses.
Darren Taylor, who runs a flower stall in the town's market, said he was seeing increased fuel costs to pick flowers up from the wholesaler and increased shipping costs bringing in silk blooms from China.
He said he had to take the costs out of his own earnings.
"It is affecting everybody," he said.
"The prices, we have to leave them pretty stagnant really because we can't really pass it on too much."
Mother-of-two Ms Burton added: "It is hard really because obviously every penny you get is either going on gas or electric or trying to keep a roof over your head."
