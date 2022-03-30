Approval given for £60m Stoke-on-Trent regeneration scheme
Plans to turn a former industrial site into homes, bars and cafes in a £60m scheme have been approved.
Construction work on the Goods Yard project in Stoke-on-Trent, near the railway station, could start this year, the city council said.
The approved proposals include 174 apartments, shops, a public square and a café-bar based in a restored signal box.
The scheme has received £16m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Developer Capital&Centric said it was hoping to start work soon and its co-founder, Tim Heatley, said the scheme would be "mega" for the area.
"Ambitious indie businesses are already getting in touch with us about setting up shop here," he added.
