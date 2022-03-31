Large fire at Burton-upon-Trent animal feed factory
A large fire has broken out at an animal feed factory in a suburb of Burton-upon-Trent.
Firefighters from five stations were called to Rumenco on Derby Road at 07:40 BST following reports of a plume of smoke.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze covered an area of 30m by 30m (98ft by 98ft) and part of Derby Road had been closed.
There are no reports of people being hurt.
Residents have been asked to close windows and doors and nearby businesses and households may have their water supply disrupted, the fire service says.
Staffordshire Police said the road closure went up to the A38 and Hawkins Lane. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
