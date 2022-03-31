Hanley cannabis farm: Hundreds of plants discovered in disused building
Hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in a disused building in Stoke-on-Trent.
About 250 plants were found in the property at the corner of Pall Mall and Piccadilly in Hanley on Wednesday.
A "large commercial" system set up to illegally tap into the electricity supply posed a risk to neighbouring buildings, said Staffordshire Police.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward, the force added.
