Staffordshire Police officer denies common assault
- Published
A serving police officer has pleaded not guilty to common assault.
The case comes after an incident in Cheadle Road, Blythe Bridge, on 5 October, the Staffordshire force has said.
PC Colin James Gay, 49, who was provided bail with no conditions, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and is due there for trial on 6 July.
On Friday the force said he had not been suspended.
