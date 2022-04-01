Knife Angel sculpture arrives in Stoke-on-Trent
The arrival of the Knife Angel sculpture will help a city's work to tackle knife crime, councillors say.
The piece arrived in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday in time for a month of awareness activities on knife crime, plus a knife amnesty.
It was made by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre in Shropshire from more than 100,000 confiscated, blunted blades.
City councillor Lorraine Beardmore said it was a "poignant piece of art work".
She added the sculpture's arrival marked an "important opportunity to continue work to highlight the devastating impact that knife crime can have, and to educate people young and old across the city".
The 27ft statue can be seen in Smithfield in the city centre throughout April.
Council Leader Abi Brown said: "Knife crime sadly remains a serious issue within many communities right across the country.
"The presence of the Knife Angel in the city will reinforce the work that is already under way, and we encourage as many people as possible to visit it."
Ch Insp Rob Hessell of Staffordshire Police said the force was committed to battling against knife crime through its Ditch the Blade campaign.
"The Knife Angel encourages the surrender of knives and 1,800 of the knives used in the sculpture were provided from amnesties in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire," he said.
"Surrender bins for the safe disposal of knives will be available at Longton Police Station and near to the sculpture while it is in the city."
