Communication errors saw trains speed during Storm Franklin
- Published
Communication errors meant trains were recorded breaking speed restrictions imposed during Storm Franklin.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said blanket emergency speed limits were imposed on 21 February during the poor weather.
Its investigation found three instances of speeding in Stafford, Crewe and Warrington because drivers had not been properly updated on the restrictions.
However, it said no further action would be taken.
Speeds were restricted to 50mph in the North West region during the storm and 40mph in Scotland.
In one of the incidents, an Avanti West Coast service was recorded reaching speeds of 125mph between Wolverhampton and Warrington at about 07:44 GMT.
The driver was unaware of the blanket emergency restrictions imposed by Network Rail and had been informed only of one in the wrong area, the RAIB said.
In another incident, the driver was not informed when a restriction was extended.
RAIB said the communication errors resulted in "trains potentially travelling too fast for the prevailing conditions".
It said it had written to the Office of Rail and Road and Network Rail to alert them to the incidents, but had decided not to investigate further.
