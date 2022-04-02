National Memorial Arboretum marks Falklands anniversary
- Published
Sketches from the front line of the Falklands War have gone on display at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Linda Kitson was commissioned as the official war artist by the Imperial War Museum 40 years ago.
Now on display, the arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, said her "vivid drawings provide a unique window" into the conflict.
The free exhibition marking the anniversary of the war is open until 19 June.
"These drawings are exactly as they came from 'the field', which is a very different thing from a highly polished piece finalised in a studio," Ms Kitson said.
"Not only were my fingers frozen, but I only had anything from two to 20 minutes for each picture; we were continually on the move."
Ms Kitson, who was the UK's first female war artist, travelled to the Falkland Islands on 12 May 1982, where she served on the front line documenting the lives of soldiers.
She produced an average of six sketches a day, returning with hundreds by the end of her posting.
"They were done in the field, as fast as possible and in sub-zero temperatures," she said.
"Time may alter the experience of poignant memories but it doesn't take them away."
More than 250 British soldiers lost their lives in the conflict, which was sparked by the Argentine invasion of the British overseas territory.
On 14 June, the arboretum is due to host a commemorative event in partnership with the Royal British Legion to mark the anniversary of the end of the war.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk