Ted Hankey: Ex-darts champion in court on sex assault charge
Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has appeared in court over a charge of sexual assault.
Mr Hankey, 54, of Berry Hill in Stoke-on-Trent, is charged in relation to a matter in Crewe last September.
At Warrington Magistrates Court, he was granted conditional bail until 14 April when he is set to appear at the same court.
Sam Fixter, defending, asked for the week-long adjournment as legal papers had not been received.
The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, won the BDO World Championship in 2000 and 2009.
He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address at Wednesday's hearing.
