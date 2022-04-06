Residents to be rehomed after fire damages Stoke-on-Trent flats
- Published
Residents at a block of flats in Stoke-on-Trent will all be rehomed after a fire broke out earlier.
Emergency services were called to Tollgate Court, in Trentham Road, Longton, just after 11:00 BST.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service said 10 people had to be evacuated from their homes with some requiring treatment for smoke inhalation.
All of the flats had been left with significant smoke and heat damage, the fire service said.
The low-rise building's gas and electricity supply has been isolated and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.
