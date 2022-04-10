Motorcyclist killed in Stoke-on-Trent crash
- Published
A 30-year-old man died when a motorbike hit a lamppost in Stoke-on-Trent.
The crash happened at Park Hall Road at the junction with Defoe Drive at about 06:25 BST on Saturday.
The road was closed in the Bentilee direction while emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.
His next of kin have been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers, Staffordshire Police said.
A file would be prepared for HM Coroner, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.