South Staffordshire pub raiders jailed
Two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to a number of pub burglaries in Staffordshire.
Robbie Boyle, 27, and Benjamin Robert Collins, 26, admitted raiding the establishments in November 2021.
The Crown in Codsall, The Swan in Great Wyrley, the Oaken Arms in Oaken and the Oakley Arms in Brewood were all targeted during the raids.
Staffordshire Police has said the burglaries caused "distress to a number of businesses".
Boyle, of Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to four years and nine months and Collins, 26, of Owen Road, Wolverhampton was jailed for three years and nine months at Stafford Crown Court on 6 April.
Staffordshire Police has said both stole several thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and petty cash from tills.
Det Con Tom Sheldon said: "This series of burglaries in south Staffordshire caused distress to a number of businesses and this is a great result for the victims involved.
"I hope this reinforces how seriously we take these sorts of offences and serve to a message to others."
Boyle pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, going equipped for burglary, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, fail to provide a specimen, driving without a licence or insurance and possessing a class B drug.
He was also disqualified from driving and an extended test would be required to drive in the future.
Collins admitted two counts of burglary and going equipped for burglary.
