Man pleads guilty to firing shotgun at teenagers in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to firing a shotgun and injuring two teenage boys.
Kacy Flynn, 24, of Norton, Stoke-on-Trent fired at two 13-year-olds who were close to garages in Norton, Stoke-on-Trent.
Police said the boys received injuries consistent with the discharge of a shotgun but were not seriously hurt.
Flynn admitted two counts of possessing a firearm to cause fear and violence and two counts of wounding with intent and will be sentenced later.
Staffordshire Police were called to garages on Borrowdale Road during the evening of 27 October 2021.
Det Insp Andy Curran said: "This was a truly shocking incident, particularly due to the age of the two victims.
"Thankfully, the boys did not receive fatal or serious injuries as a result of this attack."
Flynn, of Chillington Way, will be sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court at a later date.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk