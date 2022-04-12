Kyiv couple stranded on honeymoon now in Newcastle-under-Lyme
A couple from Kyiv, who became stranded in Greece while on their honeymoon, have arrived in the UK.
Jacob Williams and Alina Kulyk are now with Mr Williams' parents in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.
They were in Athens when Russia invaded Ukraine and then travelled to Poland where they waited for Mrs Kulyk to be given permission to travel to the UK.
The couple, who met when Mr Williams was travelling, waited three weeks to get permission to come to the country.
Since their arrival everyone they have come across have "been very friendly", Mrs Kulyk said.
"When they know I am from the Ukraine, they always try to talk to me and be real people with big hearts- it can't go unnoticed," she added.
But she said she missed the "little things" about being home in Kyiv such as her plants and going to a bar with her friends.
The couple said that they want to return to Kyiv as soon as they can even though they do not know what state their home is in, although they believe it is still standing.
Mrs Kulyk's father now drives tanks to warehouses in East Ukraine and told his daughter that he can hear the shelling and the shooting.
The couple had to wait nearly three weeks for a letter giving Mrs Kulyk permission to go to the UK to arrive.
"What we thought would be a few days for a letter turned into three weeks," said Mr Williams.
"My parents contacted our local MP Aaron Bell, for Newcastle-under-Lyme."
The couple were helped by Mr Bell's case worker who called the Home Office.
"I am Incredibly grateful that this scheme [Homes for Ukraine] was introduced," said Mr Williams, but added that it is not a visa waiver and it can be slow.
