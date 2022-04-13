Tribute to 'beloved son' killed in Stoke-in-Trent motorbike crash

Staffordshire Police
Jordan Ratcliffe died after his motorbike collided with a lamp post

A family have paid tribute to a "beloved son" after he was killed in a motorbike crash.

Jordan Ratcliffe, 30, died after his vehicle hit a lamp post in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Parkhall Road, at the junction of Defoe Road, on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Staffordshire Police has appealed for witnesses following the incident.

Issuing a tribute, his family said: "Farewell to our beloved son Jordan - a son, grandson, brother, uncle and true legend.

"We will never forget you."

