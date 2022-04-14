'Dangerous' Stoke-on-Trent child rapist jailed for 20 years
- Published
A man has been jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty of rape of a child under the age of 13 years old.
Mark Roberts also admitted assault of a child under the age of 13 by touching and three charges of indecent assaults of a child under the age of 14 years old.
The 39-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been branded a "dangerous offender" a judge at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.
He was placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Mr Roberts was sentenced on Wednesday 13 April to an additional four years on licence on top of the 20 years imprisonment and given a sexual harm prevention order.
Det Con Paul Edwards, of Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team, said: "I applaud the strength and courage of the victims for coming forward and for supporting the investigation."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk