Ted Hankey: Former darts champion admits sexual assault
The former world darts champion Ted Hankey has pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault.
The 54-year-old, from Berry Hill in Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court, accused of intentionally touching a woman over 16 on 10 September.
Hankey will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 12 May.
The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, won the BDO World Championship in 2000 and 2009.
The charge relates to an incident in Crewe and Jonathan Wilkinson, prosecuting, said the victim was under 18.
District Judge Nicholas Sanders granted Hankey conditional bail.
