Tribute to Network Rail worker killed in Penkridge crash
- Published
The family of a man killed in a car crash in Penkridge have paid tribute to their "loving son".
James Poynton, 32, died after his black Honda CRV hit a lamp-post in Pottal Pool Road at the junction of the A34.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 19:45 BST on Saturday 9 April - he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Staffordshire Police has appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision.
Paying tribute, his family said: "James was a former pupil of Cannock Chase High School who went on to have a successful career with Network Rail at Stafford.
"He was a loving son, a very caring and kind natured man, with a very big heart.
"He had a family who adored him and whom he adored.
"This is a huge loss to everyone who knew and loved him."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk