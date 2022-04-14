Operations postponed in Staffordshire as Easter pressures hit hospitals
A critical incident has been declared by health bosses in Staffordshire due to Easter holiday pressures and the impact of Covid-19.
The trust running Royal Stoke and County hospitals said some routine operations have been postponed because of the high demand for urgent care.
Patients are advised to attend appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule.
Cancer operations are being prioritised, the trust said.
NHS leaders are warning that the health service is facing the "brutal reality" of an Easter as bad as most winters.
A spokesperson for University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said: "We are very sorry for those impacted by this and we would like to assure you that, despite the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward."