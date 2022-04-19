Tamworth man jailed for £400k car selling scam
A man has been jailed after scamming £400,000 from unsuspecting victims in a fraudulent car-selling scheme.
Tyrone Daley, from Tamworth, was sentenced to five years and seven months after admitting nine counts of fraud by false representation.
Staffordshire Police said the 57-year-old tricked four people into handing over large sums, believing they would make a profit on the sale of cars.
The fraud came to light when he was not able to pay them back, it added.
Officers said Daley, of Blackwood Road, gained about £200,000 in profits from the scam between April 2018 and September 2019.
Separately, the force said five people were conned into purchasing the same car, which Daley claimed was not yet registered in the UK, handing over a total of £20,000 in June and July 2019.
Det Con Marc Bailey, said: "Over the time period in which the offences took place, Daley stole public money which had a huge impact on his victims. Daley defrauded individuals out of money, taking advantage of their good nature and trust."
