Newcastle boy donates 600 Easter eggs to hospital patients
- Published
A nine-year-old boy has handed out 600 Easter eggs at hospitals, care homes and nursing homes.
Seth Leigh, from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, wrote to 17 supermarkets in the county and 14 offered to donate eggs.
He said he wanted to give back to his community and seeing people smile made him "really happy".
"My mum's done a lot of charity things and I've just always helped along," Seth added.
It took the school boy four days during his Easter holidays to donate the eggs to Pembridge Road care centre, Bradwell Hall Nursing Home, Chesterton Lodge care home, Weston Park care home and Chesford Grange care home.
Seth also gave eggs out at various departments at the Royal Stoke University Hospital and visited The Early Intervention Team in Hanley, that supports young people with early psychosis.
In 2021, Seth donated food to the homeless for Christmas and said he also "cooked 350 meals in a week" for Stoke Homeless Outreach.
