Fire damages roof of 170-year-old Stoke-on-Trent church

Crews were called to St John the Evangelist on Wednesday morning

A fire has caused damage to a 170-year-old church.

Firefighters were called to the Grade II listed St John the Evangelist on the A34 in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, at 02:30 BST on Wednesday.

Damage can be seen to a large section of the roof and the area has been placed behind a cordon.

Fire crews remain at the scene in order to make the building safe so investigations can begin into the cause of the blaze.

Damage can be seen to a section of roof

