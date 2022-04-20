Fire damages roof of 170-year-old Stoke-on-Trent church
A fire has caused damage to a 170-year-old church.
Firefighters were called to the Grade II listed St John the Evangelist on the A34 in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, at 02:30 BST on Wednesday.
Damage can be seen to a large section of the roof and the area has been placed behind a cordon.
Fire crews remain at the scene in order to make the building safe so investigations can begin into the cause of the blaze.
