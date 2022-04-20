Family tribute to girl, 5, killed in Stoke-on-Trent crash
- Published
The family of a five-year-old girl killed in a crash have described her as a "loving and passionate soul".
Minaal Salam died after she was hit in Stoke-on-Trent.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Waterside Drive, Blurton, just before 18:00 BST on 1 April.
A man, aged 63, from Stoke-on-Trent, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on on police bail pending further inquiries.
Paying tribute, Minaal's family described her as adventurous and said her death had left a "void" in their lives that was "getting wider with each passing day; we are so heartbroken, shattered and lost".
"She was our sunshine," they added.
"We cannot believe we are separated from her."
Staffordshire Police continues to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident.
