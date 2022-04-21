Fence bid to stop drug use outside Potteries Museum in Stoke-on-Trent
A 4.8m (15.7ft) tall fence could be installed under the main entrance to a museum, to stop anti-social behaviour.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the area around the Potteries Museum in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, has been plagued by litter, drug dealers and drinkers.
The city council has also applied to build a wall between the museum and the neighbouring library car park.
The area was hidden from view and had seen problems for "a number of years".
The authority wants to increase security at the site at night.
A statement submitted to the council's planning department as part of the application said: "The museum are seeking a solution to increase site security and deter unauthorised access to the under croft thereby reducing the risk of anti-social behaviour."
The authority also said "it will have no significant effect on the setting of the green space or character of the area".