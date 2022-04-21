Police probe disorder around Port Vale v Oldham Athletic match
Police say they are investigating outbreaks of disorder before and after Port Vale's clash with Oldham Athletic earlier this month.
A number of people were involved in public order offences, assaults on officers, the setting off of flares and anti-social behaviour, Port Vale said.
Trouble flared in Burslem town centre and on Hamil Road by the club's ground on 9 April, leading to one arrest.
The club is working with Staffordshire Police to identify those responsible.
A man was arrested after the game on suspicion of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, the club said.
The club "will not tolerate such irresponsible behaviour" and was committed to taking the "strongest possible action" against anyone found guilty of being involved in criminal activities, the spokesman added.
