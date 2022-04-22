Fire at 170-year-old Stoke-on-Trent church started accidentally
A fire which caused damage to the roof of a 170-year-old church was started accidentally, firefighters said.
Crews were called to Grade II listed St John the Evangelist on the A34 in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, at 02:35 BST on Wednesday.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was started due to an electrical appliance fault.
Station manager Lee Chevin said the fire had caused "serious damage" to the building.
"I would like to thank the community of St John the Evangelist for their support as crews worked to tackle the blaze," he said.
"We understand and appreciate the impact this incident has had and will continue to work closely with them."
No one was inside the church at the time of the blaze, which was extinguished at about 05:20 BST.
