Cannock school friends reunite at care home after 71 years
- Published
Two schoolfriends who last saw each other in 1951 have reunited at a care home.
Margaret Moore and Audrey Shishton were both pupils at the Belt Road School for Girls in Cannock Chase, Staffordshire.
After 71 years, the pair reconnected over afternoon tea at Littleton Lodge care home in the town.
The friends, who had not seen each other since they were 15, said they had been "filling each other in on the rest of our lives".
"It was lovely to bump into Margaret again and we had some fascinating chats, remembering what we had got up to at school," said Mrs Shishton.
"I do remember that at school, Margaret was definitely the cheeky one," she added.
Mrs Moore, who is a mother to four and a grandmother to seven, has been a resident at Littleton Lodge since June 2021.
She said how it had been a "real surprise when Audrey turned up". Mrs Shishton temporarily moved into the care home while her house was undergoing repair work.
Both born in 1936, the pair started secondary school just two years after the end of World War Two, when food rationing was still a part of everyday life.
Staff at the care home prepared the friends a vintage afternoon tea and care home manager, Rachel Ellis, said it was "heart-warming" to see them catch up after more than seven decades.
