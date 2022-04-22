Tributes to grandmother struck by van in Tamworth
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an "irreplaceable" grandmother who died 10 days after she was hit by a van.
Lynne Bennett, 69, suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a white Ford Transit Connect on Mill Lane in Tamworth at 20:21 BST on 6 April.
She died in hospital on 16 April.
A 39-year-old man from the Tamworth area arrested on suspicion of drink-driving was released under investigation, Staffordshire Police said.
In a statement, released through the force, Mrs Bennett's family said: "We are completely devastated and have lost our centre of gravity.
"She was also an irreplaceable Nanny to her beautiful granddaughters.
"No words can do justice to what we have lost."
Another woman, also in her 60s, was assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene of the collision.
The force is continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to get in touch.
