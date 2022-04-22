Cannock Chase grassland blaze tackled by firefighters
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a large grass fire close to Cannock Chase in Staffordshire.
It started near Meadow Lane, Little Haywood, east of Stafford, shortly after 15:00 BST, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.
More than 20 firefighters and a water carrier are at the scene on the A513 Milford Road, just before Wolseley Bridge, said the fire service.
Work was "well under way" to bring the blaze under control, it added.
The blaze measures approximately 600m x 600m.
No one has been reported injured, with local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure.
