Carbon Bubble in Stafford town centre in emissions
A huge inflatable representing a tonne of carbon has been placed in Stafford town centre to encourage people to cut their carbon emissions.
The 10ft (3m) red sphere was set up to mark Earth Day on Friday.
Staffordshire County Council has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
It is also encouraging local residents to cutting their own carbon footprints and said it hoped the Carbon Bubble would make people think twice.
In 2019, the UK produced the equivalent of 454.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
"It's very difficult for people to understand what carbon actually looks like so this is a great way to make people aware, Conservative Councillor Victoria Wilson said.
"We want them to think how they can change their daily activities to reduce carbon emissions."
The local authority said it had already cut its own carbon emissions by 25%.
To reaffirm its green credentials, the Carbon Bubble was transported to Market Square by two electric vehicles and was inflated with Green D+ fuel which is fossil free and made from 100% renewable energy sources, the council said.
It was is also made of bio-degradable nylon.
