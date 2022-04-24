Two drivers die in A518 crash in Staffordshire
- Published
Two drivers have died in a crash in Staffordshire.
A red Hyundai and an orange Mini Cooper S collided on the A518 between Stafford and Newport, near to Aqualate Mere, Coley, at about 14:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
A 71-year-old man, who drove the Hyundai, and the Mini's driver, a 79-year-old woman, both died at the scene.
No-one else was in the cars and no other vehicles are thought to have been involved, the force said.
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.