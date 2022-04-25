Goose fatally attacked with spear in Burton-upon-Trent
A goose was attacked and killed by two men brandishing a "spear-type" weapon, police say.
Staffordshire Police said the animal was attacked sometime between 14:00 and 14:15 BST on Wednesday in the The Washlands area, close to the river in Burton-upon-Trent.
Officers found the goose dead a short time later, it said, but searches of the area were unsuccessful.
The force has appealed for help in tracing two suspects.
One is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with curly hair and was wearing a red baseball cap, a green jacket and blue jeans.
The second is also said to be white, roughly 5ft 7in in height, with curly hair and wearing a brown jacket and pale blue trousers.
Staffordshire Police urged anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who saw men acting suspiciously in the area, to come forward.