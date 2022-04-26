Former Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for historical sex offences
- Published
A man has been jailed after admitting historical sex offences.
James William Bond, 59, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, had admitted four serious offences and at Coventry Crown Court on Monday was jailed for 12 years.
Staffordshire Police said Bond, originally of Stoke-on-Trent and formerly called Stephen Shea, had begun abusing his victim in the 1980s.
It said the abuse had had a "profound" affect on the now-adult victim.
The force said it had impacted on their self-esteem and relationships into adulthood.
Det Con Tracy Adams, of Staffordshire Police's Child Protection and Exploitation Team (CPET), said: "The victim in this case showed great determination and courage in reporting what happened to them and breaking their silence on the abuse which they said continued to haunt them for years.
"I hope [the] sentencing will bring them some peace and enable them to continue to live their life knowing Bond has faced justice for his abhorrent, horrendous crimes."
She urged other survivors of abuse to come forward, adding the force took reports "extremely seriously".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk