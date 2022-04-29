Royal Stoke doctor hopes to take more medical kit to Ukraine
- Published
A doctor from the UK is hoping to take more medical supplies to Ukraine to help his counterparts treat those caught up in the war with Russia.
Dr Ben Clark, who works at Royal Stoke University Hospital, and his colleagues have already taken an ambulance and equipment to Ukraine.
The group are fundraising to provide another ambulance, support vehicle and further aid.
"We all just felt that we had to do something," he said.
Dr Clark said he and his colleagues had been inspired to help by seeing images of people displaced by the conflict.
While in the country, the group volunteered in refugee centres and delivered equipment to hospitals and soldiers.
Dr Clark and two paramedics drove the ambulance 2,000 miles to Ukraine and said the most "striking" thing had been crossing the border and seeing coaches of people "in tears" as they left the country.
"To see families separating, you just don't ever imagine you will see that in your lifetime," he said.
During their time in the south of Ukraine, he said it was bombed several times and were delivering medical equipment at one children's hospital when they heard another hospital had been hit in a rocket attack.
"It is just unbelievable what is happening there," he said.
He praised the "excellent" medical professionals in Ukraine, but said they were working with "absolutely no equipment, no resources" due to supply problems during the conflict.
"They can't do the job they are perfectly capable of doing," Dr Clark said.
"By getting equipment to them, they will be able to do their job."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk